CDC Advisers to Meet Following Reports of Rare Heart Problems in Vaccinated Youth

CDC Advisers, to Meet Following Reports of Rare Heart Problems in , Vaccinated Youth.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on June 23 to discuss the issue.

According to 'The New York Times,' young people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots have been affected.

Reported side effects include myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, .

And pericarditis, or inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

.

Most cases have been mild, with symptoms like fatigue, chest pain and disturbances in heart rhythm.

The CDC is currently tracking almost 800 reports, although not all of them have been directly linked to the vaccines.

According to 'The New York Times,' over half of the heart problems were reported in Americans ages 12 to 24.

The news comes as the Biden administration acknowledged that it expects to fall short of its goal of getting 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

.

On June 22, officials attributed part of the shortfall to reluctance among younger Americans to be immunized.

While experts have said that the benefits of immunization far outweigh the risk of any possible side effects, .

They are expected to revisit that debate, particularly in regard to adolescents and young adults