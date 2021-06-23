Fire breaks out in kitchen of London pub owned by Guy Ritchie

A fire has broken out in a central London pub owned by film director Guy Ritchie.Emergency services were called to the Lore of the Land pub, in Conway Street, Fitzrovia, at 12.15pm on Wednesday.Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze and managed to get it under control at 3.48pm.