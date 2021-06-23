Skip to main content
Friday, June 25, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:57s 0 shares 1 views
California mom FAINTS during surprise military homecoming

Ana comes home from being deployed in the Army for over 10 months and decides that she wants to surprise her mom in Tustin, California on June 18.

She walks into a family party with a bouquet of roses and surprises her mother.

Her mom immediately faints and falls on the ground.

Her family members fan her and help her back up, and her mom gives her a big hug.

