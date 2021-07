10 Years After She Lost Her Son To Gun Violence, Marsha Mayes Looks To Create Peace Garden

Terrell Mayes Jr. was shot as he ran for cover when gunfire erupted near 26th and Colfax almost 10 years ago.

His mother, Marsha Mayes, hopes to create a garden where families can gather, grieve, and find peace, Reg Chapman reports (2:11) WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 23, 2021