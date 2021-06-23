'Good times in Kansas City': Officials break ground on new Buck O'Neil Bridge

AND HERE'S WHAT IT WILLLOOK LIKE WHEN IT'SDONE.THE BIG SELLING POINTOF THE NEW BRIDGE IS ADIRECT CONNECTIONBETWEEN TWO HIGHWAYS-- SAVING DRIVERS SOMETIME.BUT BEYOND TODAY'SHEADLINE -- THERE AREMANY MORE STICKINGPOINTS THAT IMPACT SOMANY OF US...INCLUDING HOW THENEW BRIDGE MIGHTNEGATIVELY IMPACT SOMEBUSINESSES --HOW THIS STRUCTUREWILL FIT IN WITH THEAESTHETIC OF THE METRO--AND WHAT'S GOING TO BEDONE WITH THE EXISTINGBRIDGE.TONIGHT -- WE'LL BREAKDOWN ALL OF THOSEPOINTS FOR YOU...STARTING WITH 41 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER SARAHPLAKE.Community leaders from theregion celebrated thegroundbrking ceremony ofthe new Buck O'Neil Bridgeproject, named after the latelegendHis legacy continues to builbridges of equity, economicachievement and businessesacross this community,You can expect to seeconstruction start this fall..andthe project should be finishedby 2024.

It's taken years gto this point..The current bridge was buiin the 1950s and engineershave said it's reached the endof its life -- making thispriority project for the region.These renderings show whatthe new bridge will look like.It'll get rid the congestiononBroadway and commuters willhave direct access to I-35.

Italso comes with a 10 foot bikeand pedestrian lane.You'll remember a plan torehab the bridge that wouldhave shut it down for 2 years..but the community said theywanted a replacementWhen we did the bonding billsat the state capital three yearsago and we freed up moneybe able to do the Buck O'Neilbridges,that replaced over 100bridges as I speak to youtoday with 250 more bridgesacross the state that are someof our worst to be done.Now an aesthetics committeeis working on ways to spruceup the new design.Definitely murals aresomething they're considering.They're also tnking moreabout the bike ped portion ofthat and how to make thatmore of a Buck O'Neilexperience.Kemet Coleman is on thecommittee and is critical of thedesign because of the deadzones he says it creates.So if we can eliminate thodead zones where, you knowdoing something underneaththe bridges or creating mopedestrian friendly landscapesaround the bridges, i thinthat's going to go a long wayto offset some of the blightthat will inevitably come.The committee is looking forcommunity input..

Th willpresent their ideas.

This couldhappen in the fallFor me, I think it's a greaterstorytelling opportunity forBuck O'Neil.We have lo