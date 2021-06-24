The Pursuit of Love

The Pursuit of Love - Plot Synopsis: The Pursuit of Love, directed by and adapted for the screen by Emily Mortimer from the celebrated novel by Nancy Mitford, follows the travails of the Radlett family.

At the heart of the adaptation is the relationship between cousins Linda and Fanny - their friendship will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, falling first for a stuffy Tory politician, then an ardent Communist, and finally a French duke.

As pre-war political divisions split the nation, these women’s diverging choices raise intimate, personal and timeless questions about freedom, love, sexual politics, and the mystery of the human heart.

Coming July 30 to Amazon Prime Video.