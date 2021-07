Amazon Driver's Tornado Delivery Captured On Camera Plus Juneteenth Fails

Viral TikTok shows Amazon driver delivering packages in a neighborhood destroyed by recent tornado.

Meanwhile, 35 groups use Prime Day to call for an end to Amazon's 'punitive' worker treatment and surveillance.

And, to top off the cake, a woman on TikTok called out Amazon for their Juneteenth service of providing cornbread to workers on the holiday.