Russia releases footage of alleged UK destroyer incident

The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage of an alleged incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea on Wednesday.Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs to force the British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.Britain’s Ministry of Defence denied the HMS Defender had been fired on or was in Russian waters, but had been in Ukrainian waters.
UK Denies Russia Fired Warning Shots At Warship In Black Sea
(RFE/RL) — The United Kingdom has denied reports that a Russian vessel fired warning shots at a British Navy ship in the Black..
Eurasia Review