Jurassic Golf provides unique putt putt experience

It is located at the site of the former golf dome on Wayland Drive.

Jurassic Golf combines mini golf and dinosaurs for a unique experience in Jackson.

Yeah.

Mm.

If you're lookintime this summer in Jacksocheck out Jurassic golf, adinosaurs and mini golf.

Iit to make money and if itbe great.

But I did it maiknow, something good to doI think it will work wellthe facility.

Jurassic gola couple of weeks now, thebrand new.

It's a very chanot a lot of hole in one hhave to place your ball weother than that, it's justnew and exciting.

That's wus apart.

We got dinosaursbeen to a pump.

Of courseon it, but there's more togolf located at the site odome.

There are plans to uinch of the land.

We're gorange, we're gonna have athat.

We're gonna have covpeople can hit year roundgonna have four simulatorsbe a wintertime destinatiogolf leagues indoors.

We'rof different things that atogether.

Now, speaking ofand applied immediately.

Tfacebook that they were loand they're just really inwas like, I just have to sWhat does it mean to be ahere every day, wranglingsure the kids can come plaout here, definitely keepitheme, something that hasright away.

I've been amazfrom the community and thetalking about it.

And youhave heard about us withouJust word of mouth beyondbeen just constant peoplereally good feedback fromwe still have some improvedo in time, but it's justpeople out here even durinabout twice what we expectthere are even bigger planoptions and the public sho