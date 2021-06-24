'NOlympics' protest unfolds in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles

Protesters in Los Angeles took to the streets in Little Tokyo on Tuesday, June 22 to voice their opposition toward the Olympics and Paralympics being held despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In Tokyo, on June 23, just 100 days before the start of the sporting event, hundreds flocked outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Shinjuku for the "NOlympics" protest.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by NOlympics LA.