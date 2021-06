WFT president Jason Wright on Carl Nassib

BIGGEST STORY IN THE N-F-LTHIS WEEK.

CARL NASSIB'SJERSEY IS THE TOP-SELLER ONTHE MERCHANDISE SITEFANATICS.COM.

THIS, ACCORDINGTO ESPN.

THE REASON IS NOSECRET.

MONDAY, THE RAIDERSDEFENSIVE END BECOMES THEFIRST ACTIVE N-F-L PLAYER TOCOME OUT AS GAY.THIS GUY -- ALSO KNOWS ABOUTBEING THE FIRST.

JASON WRIGHT,PRESIDENT OF THE WASHINGTONFOOTBALL TEAM, IS THE FIRSTBLACK TEAM PRESIDENT IN THEHISTORYOF THE NATINAOLFOOTBALL LEAGUE.

HE'S ALSO AFORMER PLAYER, WHO HAS ADDEDPERSPECTIVE ON NASSIB'SCOURAGEOUS ANNOUNCEMENT.WRIGHT TELLS ME HIS SISTER HASDEDICATED MUCH OF HERPROFESSIONAL CAREER TO LGBTQ-PLUS RIGHTS - WLHIE WORKINGFOR GLAAD, AN ORGANIZATIONCOMMITTE DTO ACCELERTAINGACCEPTANCE FOR THE LGBTQ-PLUSCOMMUNITY.ONE OF THE THINGS I LEARNEDFROM HER IS THAT COMMUITNYACCEPTANCE AND FAMILYACCEPTANCE ARE THE MAINDRIVERS FOR HEALTH ANDWELL-BEING FOR LGBTQ-PLUSYOUTH.

WHEN THAT'S NOT INPLACE, THERE ARE REAL MENTALHEALTH ISSUES.

THERE'S ANENDEMIC OF SUICIDE AMONGSTLGBTQ-PLUS YOUTH.

ONE OFTHINGS THAT CULTIVATES GREATERFAMILY AND COMMUNITYACCEPTANCE, AND SOMETIMES CANBE A GREAT SUBSTITUTE F ORIT -IS A VISIBLE ROLE MODEL IN APRMIONENT PLATFORM IN APIONEERING SPACE.

SO WHEN THISANNOUNCEMENT HAPPENED, IIMMEDIATELY WAS DRAWN BACKINTO MY SISTER'S LABOR OFLOVE, HER LIFE'S PASSION, ANDRECOGNIZING THIS ANNOCUNEMENTWAS LITERALLY SAVING LIVES.SOMEONE WILL DECIDE TO LIVE TOSEE TOMORROW BECAUSE OF WHATCARL HAS DONEWINS AND LOSSES ON THE FIELDDON'T SEEM AS BIG NOW, DOTHEY?

