Climate change is becoming a problem you can taste | Amanda Little

Our food systems have not been designed to adapt to major disruptions like climate change, says environmental journalist Amanda Little.

In this eye-opening talk, she shows how the climate crisis could devastate our food supply -- and introduces us to the farmers, entrepreneurs and engineers who are radically rethinking what we grow and how we eat, combining traditional agriculture with state-of-the-art technology to create a robust, resilient and sustainable food future.