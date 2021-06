Pueblo West Baseball Player inspiring others to overcome adversity

ONLY ON NEWS FIVE.AN INSPIRATIONAL YOUNG MAN FROMPUEBLO WEST WHO.

AGAINST THEODDS.LOVES BASEBALL.AND HOW HE NEEDS YOUR HELP TOKEEP PLAYING.NEWS FIVE'S NATALIE CHUCK JOINSUS NOW LIVE FROM HE LOVELL PARKBALL FIELDS.

HIGHLIGHTING THISSPECIAL COMMUNITY MEMBER...WELL ELIZABETH.TALK ABOUT SOMEONE MAKING PUEBLOPROUD.

HAYDEN MORTON IS ONE OFTHE MOST MATURE AND MOTIVATEDMIDDLE SCHOOLER I'VE EVER MET...HE DEDICATES HIS ENTIRE SUMMER.COMING OUT TO THIS FIELD RIGHTHERE.

AND REFUSES TO LET HPHYSICAL DISABILITY STOP HIM...ON A SUMMER TUESDAY NIGHT INPUEBLO WEST.

KEEP GOINGCLAPPING!YOU'LL PROBABLY FIND HAYDEMORTON HERAT THE BASEBALL FIELDS."I'VE ALWAYS LOVED BASEBALL,IT'S MY FAVORITE SPORT!" HEPLAYS FIRST BASE.

AND ACCORDINGTO HIS TEAMMATES.

NATPOP DOES A GOOD JOB AT IT."I HIT A LOT OF HOME RUNS!"ALL WITH JUST ONE LEG..."WHEN I WAS BORN, I HAD THISDISORDER CALLED CONGENITPSEUDARTHROSIS" A RARE BONEDISORDER THAT LEFT HIS FIBULAFRACTURED ATBIRTH.AT JUST NINE YEARS OLD..HAYDEN MADE THE DECISION TO HAVEPART OF HIS LEFT LEG AMPUTATED."I THOUGHT IT WAS THE BEST IDEA.I STILL DO!

I STILL FEEL LIKE ITWAS THE BEST IDEA, THE ONLYTHING THAT I REGRET IS NOT DOINGIT SOONER." SINCE THEAMPUTATION.HAYDEN HAS HAD THREE MOREFRACTURES.THE MOST RECENT ONE.

PUTTING HIMIN A WHEELCHAIR FOR THISBASEBALL SEASON.."HIS SPRING LEAGUE, MOST OF THEMARE PLAY IN THE SUMMER LEAGUEBECAUSE THEY WANT TO PLAY WITHHIM"SO INSTEAD OF PLAYING.

HE'SCOACHING.

NAT POP OF HAYDENYELLINGALONGSIDE HIS DAD.

SCOTT."ONE THING I HAD HIM DO AS THECOACH IS MAKE THE LINE UP.I TOLD HIM TO MAKE THE LINE UPAND PUT THEM IN POSITIONS, THENREVERSE THE LINE UP.

AND HE TOLDME HE SAYS - I'M JUST SO GLADI'M HERE!"BUT SOON.

HAYDEN WILL BE TOO OLDTO PLAY THROUGH PUEBLO WESTPARKS AND RECREATION..MAKING THIS HIS LAST SEASON OFELIGIBILITY..."WE DIDN'T HAVE A WHOLE LOT OFINTEREST WITH THE OLDER KIDSCAUSE THEY DO TEND TO MOVE ON TOMORE COMPETITIVE SPORTS" BUT.PARKS AND REC IS OPEN TO THEIDEA..."IF WE SEE IT'S A COMMUNITYNEED, ABSOLUTELY WE WILL OFFEROLDER AGE GROUPS AND THAT ISSOMETHING WE WOULD CONSIDER" SOIF ANYONE YOU KNOW IS THIRTEENOR OLDER WHO MIGHT WANT TO TAKEA SWING AT THE SPORT.

LET THEMKNOW.

NAT POPTHAT WAY HAYDEN.

CAN KEEPPLAYING BALL...AND THE WHOLE MINDSET OUT HERE.IS FOR EVERYONE TO HAVE FUN.MAKE NEW FRIENDS.

AND LEARNABOUT BASEBALL.THERE'S NOT A LOT OF PRESSUREAROUND WINNING.

WHICH ISSOMETHING THE MORTON'S SAY.WOULD BE HARD TO FIND OTHERPLAC