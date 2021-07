The Bold Type S05E06 I Expect You To Have Adventures

The Bold Type 5x06 "I Expect You To Have Adventures" Season 5 Episode 6 Promo (Series Finale) - After a season of big changes and hard decisions, the future looks bright for the women of “The Bold Type” … but it’s always full of surprises.

Jane, Kat and Sutton each face huge choices and evaluate their own paths.