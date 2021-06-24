Britney Spears demands end to conservatorship

Britney Spears has asked a judge to end her "abusive" conservatorship so she can get married and have more children.The pop superstar delivered explosive testimony during a virtual hearing in Los Angeles and told the court she "deserves" to be freed from the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years.She condemned the arrangement as abusive and criticised those who have controlled it - including her father, Jamie.Spears's finances and personal affairs have been controlled by the conservatorship since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.