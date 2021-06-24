Thai students protest against prime minister as anger mounts against regime

Dozens of Thai students took part in a protest to demand the revision of the country’s constitution and the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha.

Youngsters from Khon Kaen University converged on the city’s Democracy Monument on Monday, June 21 with a petition to demand for the Constitutional amendment and the removal of Chan-o-cha.

The moves came after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings of people in public and the coming parliament meeting where draft laws will be discussed.

One student protestor who did not want to reveal their name said: "As the COVID-19 situation starts easing, we took this opportunity to create mutual understanding and public awareness as well as to run a campaign, aiming to collect public support to demand the Constitutional amendment and put a pressure on Chan-o-cha." Over the past week, over 1,500 names of the participants were added to the list calling for social and political reforms. One student said: "Politics is for everyone and the country will have good politics if we have a good government."