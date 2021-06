New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets| World Test Championship final at Southampton | Oneindia News

New Zealand enjoyed the greatest triumph in their cricket history as they beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Wednesday.

New Zealand would have confronted an even smaller target had Rishabh Pant not been dropped on five during his innings of 41.

