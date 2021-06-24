Aquino was the country’s 15th president from 2010 to 2016, and was succeeded by current president , Rodrigo Duterte.
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at age of 61
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIODuration: 03:24s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Former Philippines President Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino dies at 61
Japan Today
-
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III dies aged 61
Belfast Telegraph
-
Benigno Aquino III: The quiet son of Philippine democracy icons
BBC News
Explore
More coverage
Rethinking The Philippines’ Submarine Program – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Abdul Rahman Yaacob*
Since 2013, the Philippine Navy has sought to replace its obsolete assets with newer platforms..