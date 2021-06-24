Bentley launches new excellence centre at celebrated Crewe factory

Bentley Motors certified for delivery its first car from a new, dedicated Excellence Centre for Vehicle Finish at the company’s celebrated factory in Crewe, England.

Board Member for Manufacturing, Peter Bosch, drove the first car – a Bentayga V8 – off the line, as part of a celebratory ceremony for colleagues on site.

Following its meticulous production process, which combines traditional craft and state-of-the-art technology, every Bentley will now be finished in the new facility by a team of hand-picked craftspeople.

Only upon meeting their exacting standards can it be signed off for delivery to Bentley’s customers around the world.

An accredited Top Employer for over a decade, Bentley has given enhanced training to each colleague – over and above the comprehensive development journey every production team member goes through.

Depending on model, colleagues complete a 500 to 650-point checklist that takes more than two hours to complete, with 20 cars a week undergoing an even more comprehensive quality audit to continually drive quality standards.

The result of this historic passion for quality is the fact that more than 80 per cent of all Bentleys ever made are still on the road.

A display of heritage Bentleys in the new facility serves to remind colleagues of the legacy they create when releasing a car to a customer.