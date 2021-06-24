California Reopens: Parents Look At Lawsuit Over Ending School Mask Mandates

Parents who successfully sued the state to reopen schools are looking at another lawsuit over ending mask mandates at schools.
The parents are getting support among some in the medical community.
Julie Watts reports.
(6/24/21)
Two groups of parents from across the state filed a lawsuit on Thursday, suing the governor and the California Department of Public..
Parents in two New Hampshire school districts are suing over mask mandates. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
