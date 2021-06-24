Father celebrates after son smashes university entrance exam in China

An excited father and son hugged together after checking the university entrance exam results in southern China.

The heartwarming video, shot in the city of Deyang in Sichuan Province on June 23, shows a father and a son shouting out and hugging excitedly after checking the university entrance exam results on their laptop.

The mother named Xiao was heard asking: "What's the score?" "689!" the father replied.

Xiao said their son did even better in the university entrance exam than usual, so they were very excited.

The video was provided by local media with permission.