Delivery from deep! FedEx driver stops to play basketball after handing over package

A FedEx driver stopped to play basketball with a young boy after making a delivery in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Not only do we deliver packages, but we deliver ass whoopings too," said the delivery driver as he took on the boy.

Filmer Sarha Wright said: "While the children were playing outside, the FedEx man stopped and played basketball after he delivered a package.

He asked, 'who is the best player here?'

The children pointed at David.

"David accepted the challenge... and regretted it immediately.

So, you can say that the mailman ended up dropping off two packages that day!

Our order and a special butt whoopin'." This footage was filmed on May 27.