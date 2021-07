Officials in Kadiköy, near Istanbul, attempted to remove a layer of sea snot from the water's surface on June 23.

A tube was used to suck up the sticky substance that was covering the surface of the Sea of Marmara.

According to reports, the substance is also smothering marine life such as shellfish and disrupting the fishing industry.