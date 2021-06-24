Skip to main content
Thursday, June 24, 2021

Several injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington, D.C.

Several were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a freeway in Washington, D.C.

On June 23.

Footage shows emergency services at the scene attempting to clear the road of any debris.

Five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

