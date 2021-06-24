Pensioner plunges through concrete manhole cover in Thailand

A pensioner was saved after he plunged through a concrete manhole cover in Thailand.

Piya Intanil, 64, was walking with his son to the market when he mistakenly stepped on a broken slab that collapsed with his weight in Chachoengsao province on June 23.

A worker from a nearby shop took out a chair which they placed on the bottom of the hole so that the old man could step on it and climb up.

Piya’s son Apichail, 37, and four concerned onlookers pulled the pensioner up before he was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his wounds.

Apichai said: ‘We were just walking outside our office when the incident happened.

My father owns a music school nearby.

‘The water in the drain was dark and had a foul smell.

My father had a gash wound on his leg after it scratched from the manhole’s sharp edges but he’s fine now.’ Local police investigated and proposed to officials to have the manhole cover fixed to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.