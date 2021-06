Groundbreaking for long-awaited interchange brings celebration, with a side of anxiousness

Wednesday marked the groundbreaking for the long-awaited Powers and Research interchange project.

Expected to be complete in early 2023, the current signalized intersection at Powers Blvd (CO-21) and Research Pkwy will become a grade-separated, diverging diamond interchange.

When it’s complete, Powers will become a non-stop freeway between Woodmen Road and Interquest Pkwy (CO-83).