Brutal road rage attack in Birmingham gets dispersed by a middle-aged woman

Shocking footage shows two thugs battering a motorist during a brutal road rage attack - before a middle-aged woman stepped in to break up the brawl. The violent scenes broke out in broad daylight at a set of traffic lights along the busy Coventry Road, in Sheldon, Birmingham on Tuesday afternoon (22/6).The occupants of a black Audi can be seen getting out of their vehicle before pulling open the door of another car which was stationary at the lights. They start punching and kicking the driver, who eventually steps out from the vehicle and begins exchanging blows with the men in the middle of the street. A woman can be heard shouting "leave it, leave it" as she puts herself between the brawling yobs before the two-on-one attack comes to an abrupt end. The mobile phone footage, which was obtained by Birmz Is Grime, has racked up tens of thousands of views after being uploaded to social media. Web users were quick to praise the brave woman's actions for splitting up the brawl which took place on one of the main commuter routes into Birmingham. One person said: "Big up the women.

They saved the man dem from embarrassing theirselves [sic] even further."Another added: "Makes a change to see people not using weapons, but that is the lamest fight I've ever seen."A third person wrote: "The driver stood his own despite it being two on one.

Shocking scenes to see in broad daylight."Another commented: "Birmingham's lawless streets at their finest once again.

Great way to promote our city lads.

Embarrassing." One web user put: "Absolute cowards, two on one attack - and even then he held this own.

Fair play for standing up to those two morons."A sixth web user wrote: "At least people had the decency to step in."