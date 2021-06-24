Asked whether the UK is telling “barefaced lies” over the incident with HMS Defender, as reportedly alleged by Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Well, they’re the bear.“That’s not my information and my understanding is that the carrier strike group proceeded in the way you would expect through international waters and in accordance with the law.”
'They're the bear' - PM responds to Russia lying jibe
