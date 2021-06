British Grand Prix to host 140,000 fans

Next month’s British Grand Prix will take place in front of a capacity 140,000 crowd, Silverstone has confirmed.

The announcement – which follows months of tense discussions between the Government and Silverstone – paves the way for the biggest UK crowd since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grand prix takes place just one day before the mooted end of coronavirus restrictions in England on July 19, and Silverstone bosses will be allowed to sell out for the entire July 16-18 weekend.