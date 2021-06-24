Cruel scammers fleece £20,000 from a vulnerable OAP - who died with just £120 in the bank

A vulnerable OAP was "brainwashed" by scammers who convinced her they were in a relationship and fleeced her of £20,000 - before she died with just £120 in the bank.

Tragic Elaine Chamberlain believed she was going to marry one of the men and had purchased a wedding dress and marital rings in the runup to her death aged 76.

Just hours after Elaine passed away last month, one of the scammers video called her mobile seeking yet more money but was intercepted by her son Richard Chamberlain.

The 53-year-old says he answered and, after being asked where Elaine was, told the man on the other end, "she's dead, you killed her".

He added that they "ruined" his mum's life and "stole her dignity" by fleecing her of her finances and destroying her personal relationships.

Richard, a retail manager from Sheffield, South Yorks., said: "These people were in her head.

*This video was filmed 23rd June 2021.