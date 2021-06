Zambia TV anchor interrupts bulletin to claim that they were not paid by the channel | Oneindia News

A TV anchor from Zambia interrupted a live news bulletin to let the viewers know that he and his colleagues have not been paid by the channel.

Kabinda Kalimina, who was reading the news during a KBN television programme on Saturday, caused an agitation after he said the staff at the channel had not received their wages.

