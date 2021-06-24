Happy Birthday, Solange Knowles!

Solange Piaget Knowles was born on June 24, 1986, and turns 35.

She was born in Houston, Texas.

The singer was a backup dancer for Destiny’s Child and wrote songs for her sister, Beyoncé.

Knowles went on to release her debut studio album, 'Solo Star,' in 2002.

She also starred in the movie, "Bring It On: All or Nothing.".

The singer is known for her Motown-inspired sound.

Her album, 'A Seat at the Table,' debuted at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' 200.

It was her first No.

1 album.

The album single, “Cranes in the Sky,” won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance.

She has been honored with the Impact Award at Billboard Women in Music.

Solange also has her own label, Saint Records.

