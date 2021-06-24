Thursday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: RMBL, HSON

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, RumbleON's , Adam Alexander, made a $59,100 buy of RMBL, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $39.40 each.

So far Alexander is in the green, up about 7.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.21.

RumbleON is trading up about 2.6% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Alexander made one other purchase in the past year, buying $57,337 shares for a cost of $57.34 each.

And at Hudson Global, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E.

Eberwein who bought 2,000 shares at a cost of $17.99 each, for a total investment of $35,985.

Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON at 17 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $333,513 at an average of $16.50 per share.

Hudson Global is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday.

So far Eberwein is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.50.