Ferrari 296 GTB revealed

The Ferrari 296 GTB has launched as the company's first twin-turbo, plug-in hybrid V6.

Although the 29 in its name stands for the displacement (and the 6 for the number of cylinders), displacement is actually 3.0 liters.

Combined power of the engine and electric motor is 819 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, and it's paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power solely to the rear.

It's packaged in a chassis that has about a 2-inch shorter wheelbase than the less powerful F8.

It can do the 0-62 mph run in 2.9 seconds, and it can go 15.5 miles on electric power only.

Ferrari is also offering a lightweight version called Assetto Fiorano, and it comes with extra aerodynamic aids at the front, plus Multimatic spool-valve shocks.

That version can be equipped with a set of vintage-style stripes.

Fans of entirely internal-combustion Ferraris need not worry about the 296, either, as it's not replacing any current models, simply being added to the line-up.