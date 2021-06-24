What is Spacelink?

Susan Walsh/AP; Erin Scott/Reuters There's no love lost between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The billionaire tech CEOs — who helm Tesla and SpaceX, and Facebook, respectively — have been feuding since at least 2016, when a SpaceX rocket explosion destroyed a Facebook satellite.

Since then, they've butted heads over everything from artificial intelligence to Facebook's data-collection practices.

Most recently, Musk tied Facebook to the violent insurrection in Washington, DC, describing it as a "domino effect."