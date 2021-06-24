McDonald’s customer stuns TikTok with trick for ordering a ‘secret’ candy-flavored drink

Instead, the candy-flavored menu item falls in the long tradition of "secret" fast-food menu items.This new ordering hack, courtesy of user Sarah Margaret (@sarahmargaretsandlin), shows how to order a Snickers iced coffee at McDonald's.First, she starts by ordering an iced hazelnut coffee.From there, she clicks "customize ingredients" and adds one pump of chocolate caramel syrup, one pump of chocolate syrup and a topping of whipped cream.Then she adds two servings of caramel drizzle.In theory, the drink imitates almost every flavor in a Snickers bar — minus the peanuts.Either way, TikTok users seemed largely impressed by the concept."I just made this at home omg so good thanks," one user wrote