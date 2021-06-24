Pelosi announces House will establish January 6 insurrection probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol after Republicans blocked the formation of an independent commission.
CNN’s Manu Raju has more.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol after Republicans blocked the formation of an independent commission.
CNN’s Manu Raju has more.
Watch VideoWe'll soon learn more about Democrats' next steps to investigate the deadly Capitol insurrection.
A..
CNN’s Jamie Gangel discusses what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could do next to investigate the January 6th insurrection after the..