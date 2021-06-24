Friends, peers donate blood for California high schooler seriously injured, burned in car crash

Chase Milligan has undergone multiple surgeries since his SUV crashed into a tree and burst into flames, and his father said he’s in need of blood donations.
So people at Bear River High School stepped up.
Chase Milligan has undergone multiple surgeries since his SUV crashed into a tree and burst into flames, and his father said he’s in need of blood donations.
So people at Bear River High School stepped up.
Nothing hits quite like great action. That raw, racing adrenaline thrusts you into the seat of heroes or villains, who've made the..