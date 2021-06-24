Vaccinations protect but don't make you invincible

To be vaccinated or not, that seems to be the question that a lot of people in Montana are still struggling with.

To be vaccinated or not.

Tquestion that a lot of peowith.

Whether or not I wanI'm in a community and itsafe.

Health officials aroencouraging people to getbeen some misunderstandingactually means.

If you'vewith one of the two does vor minimally ill with it.get covid 19 after being vpeople have been hospitalinot entirely clear just hoafter two vaccinations ofAs the doctor mentioned, gdoes eliminate a lot of thI'm fully vaccinated, I cathat my immunity could havSo as more people get vacccloser to ending this pandtime and effort.

We've eraSmallpox, for instance, weothers.

We can do that witto eradicate the disease.available.

If you're inter