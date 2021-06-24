Miami-Area Condo Partially Collapses; At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Unaccounted For
At least one person was killed and ten people were injured overnight after a partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida near Miami Beach.

Dozens of condo residents were still unaccounted for as of Thursday morning.

(6/24/21)