'Sonic' employee totally fails at rollerskating food

This is what happens when someone lies on their resume but still gets the job.

In this video, Alex Harp pretends to be a server at Sonic (drive-in restaurant) without boasting efficient skating skills.

You already know what happens next!

Alex told us: "I am the server in this video.

So, I purchased a fake sonic employee costume from eBay to make this little skit for my YouTube channel.

In it, I was supposed to act like a sonic employee who doesn’t know how to rollerblade." This hilarious fail was recorded on June 15, 2021, in Paducah, Kentucky.