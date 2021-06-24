How To Save Time by Strength Training Efficiently

A review paper from 'Sports Medicine' lays out guidelines for time-efficient strength workouts.

According to those scientists, these tips can help you get better results in less time.

1.

, Focus on exercise specific warmups.

Rather than 20 minutes of cardio and stretching, .

Focus on warmups that specifically target the muscles you plan on working.

This means doing low-weight or no-weight sets of the same exercise you're about to do.

2, Do multi-joint, bilateral exercises.

The authors of the study say if you can only do 3 exercises, pick these:.

Upper body pull like a pull-up or row.

Upper body push like a bench press or overhead press.

A leg exercise like a squat.

3.

, Aim for 6 to 15 reps.

Find a weight heavy enough that the last few reps are challenging.

To save more time, cut rests in between sets to one or two minutes.

The study stresses that incorporating strength training into your workout is worth your time