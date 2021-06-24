How To, Save Time by , Strength Training Efficiently.
A review paper from 'Sports Medicine' lays out guidelines for time-efficient strength workouts.
.
According to those scientists, these tips can help you get better results in less time.
.
1.
, Focus on exercise specific warmups.
Rather than 20 minutes of cardio and stretching, .
Focus on warmups that specifically target the muscles you plan on working.
This means doing low-weight or no-weight sets of the same exercise you're about to do.
.
2, Do multi-joint, bilateral exercises.
The authors of the study say if you can only do 3 exercises, pick these:.
Upper body pull like a pull-up or row.
Upper body push like a bench press or overhead press.
A leg exercise like a squat.
.
3.
, Aim for 6 to 15 reps.
.
Find a weight heavy enough that the last few reps are challenging.
.
To save more time, cut rests in between sets to one or two minutes.
.
The study stresses that incorporating strength training into your workout is worth your time