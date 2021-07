Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly Star In 'Sing 2' New Trailer

Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Scarlett Johansson, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Bono, Eric André, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Garth Jennings, and more star in this new trailer for 'Sing 2'.

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

This trailer is in HD.