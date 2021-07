Bluegrass Living Garden Tour happening this weekend

You can tour some of the most beautiful gardens this weekend at the Lexington Council Garden Clubs Bluegrass Living tour.

It is Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

And Sunday, June 27 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $20 each.

For more information, visit lexgardenclubs.org.