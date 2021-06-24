Pelosi Announces a House Select Committee Will Investigate US Capitol Breach

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the select committee one month after the U.S. Senate failed to pass legislation... ... that would have created a 9/11-type commission to investigate the Jan.

6 insurrection.

This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the Jan.

6 insurrection, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (CA-D), via 'The Washington Post'.

The House select committee will have similar subpoena powers as the commission would have had, .

And it will also publish a report on its findings.

The Senate-formed commission would have been comprised of a bipartisan group.

.

The House select committee will likely be at least perceived as partisan.

A Republican-led House select committee was formed in 2012 to investigate American deaths in Benghazi, Libya.

.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy boasted during the 2016 election that the Benghazi investigation helped to defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

McCarthy voiced his opposition to the Jan.

6 bipartisan Senate commission.

The Jan.

6 insurrection led to the deaths of five people... .

... and the physical breach of the U.S. Capitol by more than 800 supporters of former President Donald Trump