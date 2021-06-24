Pelosi Announces a House Select Committee , Will Investigate US Capitol Breach.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the select committee one month after the U.S. Senate failed to pass legislation... ... that would have created a 9/11-type commission to investigate the Jan.
6 insurrection.
This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the Jan.
6 insurrection, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (CA-D), via 'The Washington Post'.
The House select committee will have similar subpoena powers as the commission would have had, .
And it will also publish a report on its findings.
The Senate-formed commission would have been comprised of a bipartisan group.
.
The House select committee will likely be at least perceived as partisan.
A Republican-led House select committee was formed in 2012 to investigate American deaths in Benghazi, Libya.
.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy boasted during the 2016 election that the Benghazi investigation helped to defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
McCarthy voiced his opposition to the Jan.
6 bipartisan Senate commission.
The Jan.
6 insurrection led to the deaths of five people... .
... and the physical breach of the U.S. Capitol by more than 800 supporters of former President Donald Trump