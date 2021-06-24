Giuliani's Law License Is Suspended by New York Court

Court Cites November Election Lies, Suspends Giuliani’s Law License.

'The New York Times' reports that Rudolph Giuliani faces possible disbarment after a New York court ruled that he made “demonstrably false and misleading statements.” .

The New York State appellate court found that Mr. Giuliani had misled judges, lawmakers and the public while fighting to overturn the results of the November presidential election.

Based on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee, the court temporarily suspended Mr. Giuliani's law license.

The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated.

This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R.

Biden, New York State appellate court decision, via 'The New York Times'.

The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated.

This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R.

Biden, New York State appellate court decision, via 'The New York Times'.

Mr. Giuliani now will face disciplinary proceedings and can choose to fight the court's decision.

.

John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, Mr. Giuliani’s lawyers, said in a statement that they were disappointed that the court acted before holding a hearing on the allegations.

This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest, John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, statement, via 'The New York Times'.

We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing, Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years, John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, statement, via 'The New York Times'.

According to 'NYT,' the New York court's decision could set off disciplinary proceedings in Washington, D.C., where Mr. Giuliani is also licensed to practice law.