At Least 1 Dead, 9 Hurt In Partial Condo Building Collapse Near Miami Beach; Video Shows Boy Pulled From Rubble

At least one person was killed and ten people were injured overnight after a partial collapse of condo building in Surfside, Florida near Miami Beach.
It happened at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.
At least one person was killed and ten people were injured overnight after a partial collapse of condo building in Surfside, Florida near Miami Beach.
It happened at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.
At least one person was killed and ten people were injured overnight after a partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside,..
A man staying in a hotel next to the 12-storey apartment that collapsed on June 24 in Miami Beach explained his shock.