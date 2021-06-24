At Least 1 Dead, 9 Hurt In Partial Condo Building Collapse Near Miami Beach; Video Shows Boy Pulled From Rubble
At Least 1 Dead, 9 Hurt In Partial Condo Building Collapse Near Miami Beach; Video Shows Boy Pulled From Rubble

At least one person was killed and ten people were injured overnight after a partial collapse of condo building in Surfside, Florida near Miami Beach.

It happened at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.