The D’Amelio sisters are TV stars now — here’s how to watch them

It looks like the D'Amelio family is taking over all forms of media.It was only a couple of years ago that teen sisters Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio took the internet by storm.The two quickly became some of the most followed creators on TikTok, with Charli being the most followed ever and the first person with 100 million followers.The pair have since launched numerous content offshoots to give fans a deeper look at the D'Amelio family.Here are all the ways you can watch Charli and Dixie.The Early Late Night Show, also known as The Dixie D'Amelio Show, is TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio's latest YouTube series.But don't confuse The Dixie D'Amelio Show with The D'Amelio Show.The reality series will follow the lives of the whole D'Amelio family, including Charli, Dixie, Heidi and Marc.This June they announced Squeaky and Roy, an animated series based on Dixie's pink teddy bear and stuffed penguin.You can watch Squeaky and Roy on Instagram, TikTok and Triller by following the handle @squeakyandroy.Meanwhile, Dixie and Charli launched the 2Chix podcast last fall.You can listen to the weekly series wherever you listen to podcasts like Apple and Spotify