World’s largest jet arrives at RAF Brize Norton, UK

With a wingspan of 290ft and a maximum takeoff weight of 640 tonnes, the Antonov An-225 Mriya is the biggest plane in the world.

Spotters from across the UK honed in on RAF Brize Norton (BZZ/EGVN) in Oxfordshire on June 24 to witness the gargantuan, six-engine aircraft arrive after a flight from Karachi as ADB3859.

The aircraft arrived on runway 07 at around 14:40pm local time.

Only one AN-225 was built by Antonov, making it a very rare sight indeed.

Video filmed at RAF Brize Norton (BZZ/EGVN), Oxfordshire, UK on June 24, 2021.