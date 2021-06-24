Woman stunned by family’s reaction to her ‘helpful’ cleaning habits: ‘You did nothing wron

A woman is in a feud with her girlfriend'sfuture sister-in-law (FSIL).

She shared how thedilemma began on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum."My girlfriend and I have been together forthree years.

Her mom is chronically ill and,due to her illness, is unable to manage a few ofthe daily physical tasks such as cleaning" ."The cleaner that usually comes to her house wasunavailable for the past two weeks, and instead offinding a replacement, I offered to clean her house"."Her mom is very happy.

My girlfriend is very grateful".“I got a call from my girlfriend’s FSIL accusing meof 'upstaging' her in gaining favor with her mom”.“Her FSIL is marrying her brotherpretty soon.

It’s pretty well known thatmy girlfriend’s mum doesn’t like FSIL”."I got a call from my girlfriend’s brother, pleadingwith me to apologize to her, and [saying] that insteadof laughing at [FSIL], I could have offered to put ina good word for her to my girlfriend’s mom”.“He keeps calling me, begging me toapologize to her," the Reddit poster said.

"Why do YOU need to apologize?

You’rejust being helpful," one commenter said